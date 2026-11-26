In her interim budget speech on 1 February 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged that the government’s books carried millions of “petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed” direct tax demands, some dating back to 1962.
In her interim budget speech on 1 February 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged that the government’s books carried millions of “petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed” direct tax demands, some dating back to 1962.
These demands held up refunds and troubled honest taxpayers. She proposed withdrawing demands up to ₹25,000 for periods through 2009-10 and ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15. The revenue secretary identified 1.11 crore demands worth ₹3,500 crore, averaging just ₹3,150 each.
These demands held up refunds and troubled honest taxpayers. She proposed withdrawing demands up to ₹25,000 for periods through 2009-10 and ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15. The revenue secretary identified 1.11 crore demands worth ₹3,500 crore, averaging just ₹3,150 each.
The Income Tax Act, 1961 came into force on 1 April 1962. For years, the state kept on its books claims it had neither verified nor reconciled, and held back refunds based on them.
That such old claims have been unresolved for so long indicates that the ledger is wrong. The remedy: Business Process Re-engineering (BPR).
In a 1990 Harvard Business Review article, Michael Hammer argued that one should not automate a process but obliterate it. BPR questions a process’s purpose, eliminates unnecessary steps, corrects the underlying law, and only then introduces technology. Automating a flawed process multiplies mistakes.
The income tax department has done exactly this. The 2006 budget announced a BPR exercise, questioning why returns had to be processed by officers with jurisdiction over taxpayers. The Finance Act, 2008 removed that constraint, and in February 2009, the cabinet approved the setting up of the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC).
That was two decades ago. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a report in 2017 flagged faulty business rules for matching tax deducted at source (TDS) with declared income at CPC. Faceless assessment, introduced in 2019, was layered onto the old process. A December 2025 Parliament reply reported 5,39,863 first-stage appeals pending, involving ₹16.75 trillion.
As of 1 April 2025, outstanding tax demands stood at ₹48.18 trillion across 2.29 crore entries. How much of this is genuine? The Income Tax Act, 2025 has rewritten the law, but not the process.
What should a second BPR do?
First, measure before designing. Take a sample of cases and trace each from filing to closure. Count the hands it passes through, the days it waits and the point at which a demand is later reversed. How many intimations raising a demand are subsequently rectified? Which business rule produces most grievances?
Second, define the work as chains. The filing of returns to processing them is one chain. Credit for TDS is another. So is rectification and giving effect to appellate orders. Assessment and appellate processes is another. Each chain needs one named owner. Today a taxpayer’s problem belongs to everyone, and hence to no one.
Third, no demand without reconciliation. If a deductor’s statement and return don’t match, the system should ask before it sends a demand. Where a correction is objectively verifiable, reprocessing should be automatic, and the statute should say so. Fourth, a taxpayer should have an opportunity to explain. That explanation should travel with the file, from processing to assessment to appeal.
Fifth, law and process must be drafted together. Does a change need a rule, a notification or an amendment? The drafts should be ready with the design, and go into the next finance bill. A 2017 United Nations Development Programme review of such exercises is instructive. Korea amended its law in 2009, before it built an integrated welfare system. A Brazilian public body did the reverse. It spent over $8 million over four years to improve its computers, but simplified not one service.
Sixth, run a pilot plan for one filing season before scaling, and let an outsider measure the result. In Brazil, early signs of failure were concealed under pressure from management.
Seventh, do not stop. A standing cell under the Central Board of Direct Taxes should review every business rule each year against reversals and repeat grievances.
Three numbers should be published. The share of returns processed correctly the first time. The share of demands later reversed. And how many days pass between an appellate order and the refund. All this needs a taskforce with outsiders on it.
The ambition should be neither another portal nor another acronym, but a different administrative compact—correct computation, intelligible decisions, reconciled demands and remedies that do not require litigation to become effective.
Comprehensive process re-engineering must cover the entire chain, from filing and credit reconciliation to assessment, rectification, appeal, recovery and refund. Reform must go beyond departmental boundaries. Fixing one counter while leaving the next paralysed merely shifts the problem.
What follows if this is done? Economic Survey 2017-18 looked at direct tax cases pending before the tribunal and the courts. It found that 66% of them carried 1.8% of the value, and that the department won fewer than 30%.
If those proportions still hold, withdrawing demands can prevent the small cases from becoming disputes at little cost to the exchequer. Officers are freed to focus on the large cases. Vivad se Vishwas, the settlement scheme of 2020, brought in ₹53,684 crore. Yet, there have been more than 5 lakh first appeals in each of the last four years.
It took a budget speech in 2024 to erase demands that dated to 1962. But taxpayers should not have to wait several more decades for recent demands to be withdrawn.
The authors are, respectively, programme director, DAKSH and a New Delhi-based economist.