India needs a reliable database to aim its welfare schemes better
Summary
- We need a clear picture of India's have-nots. Without an up-to-date database that's accurate, governments will find it hard to reach households in need of state support.
Of every rupee spent in the name of the poor, only 15 paise goes to poor households, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi once observed, drawing attention to widespread leakages in India’s welfare programmes. The Indian state’s welfare delivery apparatus has improved a lot since then, much of it over the past decade. Even critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledge his government’s ability to aim welfare spending towards the deserving.