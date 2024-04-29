India needs a reliable database to aim its welfare schemes better

The SECC was conducted jointly by the Union and state governments, and the rural data was published online during the early phase of the exercise. Greater transparency and a more vigilant set of officials ensured that the database was robust in comparison with the old BPL lists. To be sure, the SECC had its share of problems. But everyone in the policy ecosystem—politicians, bureaucrats and policy wonks—agreed that the SECC database was a huge improvement over the old system based on problematic BPL lists. No wonder then that SECC-based welfare schemes have been more popular than their leaky predecessors.