India needs a shake-up in digital lending

Digital lending firms will now have to obtain the consent of a borrower before offering an automatic increase in credit limit and also for use of specific data. The harvesting and use of data by digital firms or breach of privacy has been a source of concern not just here but in many other markets. It is by using such data including phone usage that some of these firms base their lending decisions. The RBI has stipulated that there ought to be audit trails. That sounds fine, but like in developed markets, the penalties should be far more stringent for breach of data privacy and embodied in law.

