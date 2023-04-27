India needs a sound strategy to counter the EU’s carbon tax

The carbon budget for containing warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels was just 500 gigatonnes (Gt), according to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, with 2019 as the base year. A decade of growth would exhaust that budget, even with strenuous emission reductions. The only meaningful course of action is to suck CO2 out of the air in large quantities and use it as an input for economically viable processes, such as producing synthetic fuel for aircraft or making petrochemicals, graphene or carbon fibre.

