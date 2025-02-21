Opinion
India needs a systemic transformation to secure its digital future
Rajesh Nambiar 4 min read 21 Feb 2025, 12:30 PM IST
- We need a long-term strategy for sustained all-round tech development. And just as we led in digital payments, India needs to carve its own path in AI by leveraging its strengths of scale diversity and frugal innovation rather than follow Western models.
Is this the most opportune time to be in tech or the most uncertain? This question dominates industry discussions as the sector experiences profound shifts.
