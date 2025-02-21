India needs a systemic transformation to secure its digital future

Is this the most opportune time to be in tech or the most uncertain? This question dominates industry discussions as the sector experiences profound shifts.

On the one hand, headlines are filled with concerns about shifting market dynamics, workforce transitions, economic slowdowns, artificial intelligence (AI) agents and geopolitical tech rivalries. On the other hand, the demand for tech talent has never been higher. The reality is clear. Upskilling is no longer just a competitive edge—it is a necessity for professional survival.

The past few years have been a period of rapid change marked by evolving business priorities, industry realignments and leadership transitions. But amid the chaos, new opportunities are emerging. Smaller and mid-sized tech firms are now attracting top-tier talent that once gravitated towards the industry giants.

The need for tech expertise remains strong, and the job market is showing signs of resilience as technology gets deeply ingrained in every aspect of our lives. Regardless of the economic uncertainty, two things remain constant—technology is a human-driven endeavour and skill-based talent that continues to be the driving force behind innovation, growth and competitive advantage across industries.

Today, we stand at a critical juncture where opportunity, uncertainty and necessity converge. The way we innovate, lead and build for the future needs a fundamental reset.

Rethinking the role of a technologist: Modern technologists are no longer confined to being just software developers, AI researchers or data scientists. These titles no longer fully encapsulate the evolving expectations placed on tech professionals.

Businesses and industries now seek professionals who can seamlessly blend technical skills with ethics, design thinking, policy awareness and human-centered innovation.

Investing in skill development is not just about preparing for the future. It is about staying ahead of the rapid transformations happening today. To ensure India’s leadership in the global tech landscape, we must strengthen our expertise in high-tech skills such as AI, automation, data analytics and beyond.

But technical expertise alone is not enough. The ability to adapt, think critically and solve problems across disciplines will define the next generation of leaders in tech.

Moving from fragmented tech initiatives to a unified vision: India’s tech revolution is no longer a distant possibility—it is unfolding in real time. From startups to research institutions, groundbreaking AI applications are being developed with far-reaching global impact.

Yet, despite these individual success stories, India’s AI ecosystem remains fragmented. The question is how do we unify these innovations to establish India’s leadership in AI?

India has never been a passive player in technological progress—we set the trends. The success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a testament to this. While the world debated the complexities of digital payments, India leapfrogged with an open, interoperable and inclusive model that has now become a global benchmark.

Similarly in AI, rather than replicating Western models, India must carve its own path, one that leverages our unique strengths—scale, diversity and frugal innovation—to build an AI ecosystem that is robust, inclusive and distinctly ours.

Strengthening India’s tech ecosystem for global leadership: In today’s world, global influence is no longer defined solely by economic power—it hinges on technological leadership. The divide is widening between countries pioneering AI, quantum computing and advanced semiconductors and those struggling to keep pace.

India has already demonstrated its commitment to future-ready innovation with the National AI Mission, Semiconductor Mission and Quantum Mission as it builds a future-ready tech ecosystem.

However, if we want to be in the driver’s seat, our technology landscape must evolve from a collection of promising projects into a purpose-driven long-term strategy that ensures sustained impact across all segments and technologies.

To achieve this, we must focus on the key pillars of innovation:

Future-ready digital infrastructure: Investing in smarter, more connected systems such as 5G-powered networks, digital models for better city planning, and secure cloud platforms to support AI development.

Next-gen computing: Advancing research in quantum technology to strengthen cybersecurity, improve financial forecasting, and scientific discovery.

Smarter AI with stronger privacy: Developing AI systems that prioritize data security and ethical learning, especially in critical sectors like banking, healthcare and education.

Expanding space and biotech frontiers: From the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious space missions to space tech startups pushing aerospace innovation, India is driving bold advancements. Meanwhile, breakthroughs in biotech such as AI-driven genetic research could transform healthcare, food production and climate resilience.

Also Read: Nvidia has leapt back into the AI game as panic over DeepSeek ebbs

In the race for global tech dominance, success will not be measured by who builds the most advanced AI models but by who seamlessly integrates technology and technologists most effectively into society, governance and industry. India’s strength lies in creating scalable, inclusive and secure digital solutions.

This is India’s moment, not to follow existing blueprints but to craft our own vision. A model built on our unique strengths and designed to empower our people, economy and the world.

The author is president, Nasscom.