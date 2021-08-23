India needs an ecosystem that’s conducive to MSME expansion

India has approximately 63 million MSMEs, more than 99% of them tiny businesses. Only a fraction of them are registered. The number of registered MSMEs grew 18.5% year-on-year from 2.1 million units in 2018-19 to 2.5 million in 2019-20, by government records. According to data shared by India’s MSME minister in the Rajya Sabha, the list of registered MSMEs is dominated by micro enterprises, which number 2.2 million in 2019-20, up from 1.8 million the year before, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) went up from about 241,000 to approximately 295,000. Mid-sized businesses only increased from 9,403 units to 10,981 units during this period. The first need is to continue to track MSMEs, so that we have a repository of information on these businesses, by geographical area and the products they sell. The aggregation of similar businesses will enable us to target skilling and handholding initiatives closely and also expose them to new market opportunities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}