India needs an upturn in telecom data tariffs

As the viability of India’s telecom industry takes centre stage, the seemingly endless tryst of mobile phone users with super-cheap data tariffs may be nearing an end. Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of the country’s second-largest operator, Bharti Airtel, seemed to suggest as much on Monday. As reported, he described the consumption of 16 gigabytes (GB) of data for just ₹160 per month as a tragedy. He had a point. While wireless networks are costly to set up and run, nowhere else in the world does a gigabyte beamed across pinch its recipient so lightly. According to a UK-based price tracker, 1GB in India was selling for less than 10 cents this February, the lowest globally, followed closely by Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Italy and Ukraine. By contrast, the same cost $8 in the US, $1.4 in the UK, and 60 cents in China. Indian user charges have fallen about 70% since November 2018, when our tariff war intensified, the one set off by Reliance Jio’s 2016 entry as a price warrior out to turn voice users into data consumers. It was a war of attrition, leaving several operators badly strapped for resources. And that too, just as big money was needed for network upgradation to keep up with advances in a field that forms the substratum of a modern economy. If that wasn’t bad enough, a Supreme Court ruling last year landed another whammy, forcing operators to pay the government huge sums on a recalculation of their past-year dues under an old revenue-sharing deal. The bill for all this will have to be borne by consumers, ultimately.

A significant part of the industry’s woes can be attributed to what looks like an extractive approach adopted by the Centre. Last October, the apex court accepted the telecom department’s contention that telecom service providers had to pay a fraction of all their revenues even from non-telecom sources as licence fees and spectrum charges. For years, they had been paying only what their licences and airwaves enabled them to earn, and were suddenly slapped with demands totalling about ₹1.6 trillion. It was not just their own dues that were demanded, it turned out, but also of insolvent companies they had either acquired or used the airwaves of. Whether or not bankruptcy processes had wiped the slate clean on spectrum liabilities has been under legal dispute, and the apex court is now expected to rule on the matter. Its verdict would determine payouts by Airtel, which uses airwaves allotted to Aircel and Videocon, and Jio, which took over some of Reliance Communications’.

With revenues restrained and operating costs bloating, survival has been difficult in this market. Just three private players are left: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Only the first two of these seem in a position to plough in the investments needed to revitalize telecom services in the country as new technologies emerge that promise to empower us in new ways. For this fresh capital to pay for itself, data tariffs must start rising. Mittal reckons that the average revenue per user must hit ₹300 per month, almost twice the current level. Reduced rivalry in the arena, however, must not tempt monopolistic pricing into play. Nor must users find that what they’re paying for is mostly thin air. In a country of high price-sensitivity, what the state charges for airwave usage should ideally be very low. As commerce goes online, such a cost advantage could brighten our economic prospects.

