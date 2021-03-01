India needs greater devolution of funds and authority to thrive

The 15th Finance Commission started its exercise surrounded by a controversy over its ToR that arose from which measure of population to use (2011 or 1971), the nature of performance incentives to be adopted, and whether a separate fund needed to be set up for defence and internal security (see ‘Need for Balancing the Devolution Scales’, Mint, 16 April 2018). Given the impact of the covid outbreak, it delivered its report in two parts, one referring to the pandemic period 2020-21 and the other to a further five-year span from 2021 to 2026. The 15th FC report is unprecedented in the history of independent India, coming as it does after a major pandemic and being the first one after the imposition of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST). This uniqueness does not appear to have impacted the 15th FC much. Just before the budget was placed before Parliament, it delivered a pedestrian set of recommendations that were made public as per the law.

