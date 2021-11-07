India needs homegrown consulting firms to become a thought-leader

So, what needs to happen to create at least five India-bred global consulting firms? First, we need a few India-bred firms to build scale and establish the business model. This will create a body of global case studies and sponsor clients that are necessary to build on this trend. That is exactly what we are trying to do in Auctus Advisors: More than half our business is already global and we have sponsor clients in the US, Spain, UK, Brazil and the Philippines. Second, India-bred consulting firms need to come together to form an advocacy platform like Nasscom (or perhaps Nasscom needs to expand its remit to include India-bred strategy firms). Finally, while covid-19 may be the equivalent of the Y2K event that propelled Indian IT to the global stage, we need someone to build and own this narrative, like Thomas Friedman did for IT services with The World is Flat.