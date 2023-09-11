India needs much more clean energy to meet climate targets3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
The country’s pace of renewable addition has been too slow so far
India announced its arrival this year as the world’s biggest country by population with a promise to do things differently. For India’s presidency of the Group of 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose as its theme a term from Sanskrit scripture, ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam,’ emphasizing global unity. He had spoken of climate change, alongside terrorism and pandemics, as one of the big challenges the world faces. With the G20 leaders’ summit held over the weekend, it’s notable how quiet that green rhetoric has gotten.