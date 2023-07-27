India needs multiple measures to get proper clarity on poverty3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:35 PM IST
A clear picture of poverty reduction requires all the data we can get and that includes consumption
The Niti Aayog this month released a report on multi-dimensional poverty for 2020-21. Its 2021 MPI report had used National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 data for 2015-16. The new report has taken now-available NFHS-5 data for 2020-21 and drawn comparisons between 2015-16 and 2020-21. The proportion of India’s population deemed poor by the multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) fell from 24.85% to 14.96% over this period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×