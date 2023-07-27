The Niti Aayog this month released a report on multi-dimensional poverty for 2020-21. Its 2021 MPI report had used National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 data for 2015-16. The new report has taken now-available NFHS-5 data for 2020-21 and drawn comparisons between 2015-16 and 2020-21. The proportion of India’s population deemed poor by the multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) fell from 24.85% to 14.96% over this period.

India is relatively new in using MPI to report poverty, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been releasing its Global MPI report since 2010, the latest of which, released earlier this year, showed MPI estimates for India as slightly different from those in the Niti Aayog and NHFS reports. As against 14.96% MPI poor reported by the Niti Aayog report, the UNDP estimate is 16.4%. The variance is due to differences in the variables used and changes in the definitions of some.

Taking a longer view, India moved 415 million persons out of MPI poverty between 2005-06 and 2020-21, with 135 million moving out after 2015-16, compared to 270 million between 2005-06 and 2015-16. In percentage terms, India had 55.1% MPI poor in 2005-6, 27.7% in 2015-16 and 16.4% in 2020-21 (UNDP data), with the rate of decline slowing from 2.7% per annum between 2005-06 and 2015-16 to 2.4% between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

While the MPI poverty estimates suggest MPI poverty continues to fall, this appears to be at variance with poverty as measured using money-metrics such as income and consumption. Historically, poverty in India has been measured on consumption expenditure. Unfortunately, there is no data on consumption expenditure after 2011-12. The official 2017-18 survey of consumption expenditure that was conducted (and the report of which was leaked) was junked by the government. Nonetheless, independent researchers have used various proxies; these have yielded mixed findings that vary with the pick of methodology, measure of income/consumption distribution and choice of poverty line.

There is no way to conclude definitively which way poverty has moved and comparing MPI with other estimates does not help. They are methodologically and conceptually different, with different yardsticks used to classify a person/household as poor. They are based on completely different sources of data. As they are complementary to each other, a fuller understanding of poverty requires using both of them instead of one. It is quite possible that MPI poverty declined during a period when consumption/income poverty rose, and vice-versa. In fact, the global MPI report does present such evidence for a number of countries.

The essential difference is that the MPI is more of an outcome-based poverty measure involving an aggregation of multiple indicators. The choice of variables is not only subjective, as is the case with the difference between global MPI estimates and Indian MPI poverty estimates, it is also constrained by data availability. For example, households without any children cannot give inputs on children’s education and other child-related indicators. We similarly get an incomplete picture from income/consumption poverty, which measures current income and consumption but ignores access to basic services or other aspects of human development such as education, health and nutrition. While there is no one-to-one correspondence between income/consumption poverty and MPI poverty, they do show some degree of correlation as far as trends across states and over time go.

In spite of studies, a verdict on Indian poverty is yet to be pronounced. While MPI poverty shows a continued trend of gains on many non-monetary dimensions, this is at variance with several other indicators of monetary well- being. For example, during the period after 2015-16, it is clear from several independent and reliable sources that the real wages of casual wage workers have stagnated, with a decline in real earnings of regular workers. So is the case with the income of farmers. These imply a worsening on money-metric poverty. While these findings may not be inconsistent with each other, there is certainly a need to make data on consumption/income available for a better understanding of trends in money-metric poverty. This is not just essential for a better understanding of the drivers of poverty in India, but also for designing policies to raise private incomes. Also, it would help us understand the linkages between wages, incomes and poverty, and with other human development indicators.