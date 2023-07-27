India needs multiple measures to get proper clarity on poverty

In spite of studies, a verdict on Indian poverty is yet to be pronounced. While MPI poverty shows a continued trend of gains on many non-monetary dimensions, this is at variance with several other indicators of monetary well- being. For example, during the period after 2015-16, it is clear from several independent and reliable sources that the real wages of casual wage workers have stagnated, with a decline in real earnings of regular workers. So is the case with the income of farmers. These imply a worsening on money-metric poverty. While these findings may not be inconsistent with each other, there is certainly a need to make data on consumption/income available for a better understanding of trends in money-metric poverty. This is not just essential for a better understanding of the drivers of poverty in India, but also for designing policies to raise private incomes. Also, it would help us understand the linkages between wages, incomes and poverty, and with other human development indicators.