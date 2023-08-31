India needs new towns, lots of them
Summary
- Policymaking would need to focus on transforming landowners into stakeholders in the urbanization process, likely through public-private partnerships.
A report by Knight Frank and National Real Estate Development Council has forecast that India's GDP could grow to a size of $33 trillion to $40 trillion by 2047, with the real estate sector estimated to contribute over 15%, amounting to $5.8 trillion. The report has also projected a need for 230 million residential units by that year.