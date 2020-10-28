India needs policy intervention to uplift its urban poor

Multiple informalities: Informality of different kinds fill the lives of slum residents with risk and uncertainty. Only a tiny share of slum residents have formal jobs with written contracts. Most are liable to lose their jobs in an instant, as they did at the start of the pandemic. More than 70% have homes without titles, and 40% lack identity papers needed to access entitlements. Being liable to losing one’s job without prior notice or seeing one’s home demolished, with no access to official assistance or political support (because you don’t exist on paper), makes their lives enormously volatile and vulnerable.