India needs to go local with bees too

While the policy attention to beekeeping is definitely a step in the right direction, we are at a crossroads now. The target-driven Honey Mission (helmed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission) and the National Bee Board (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) are almost making beekeeping synonymous with Apis mellifera beekeeping. The road to increasing farm incomes is being seen purely through the lens of honey. Studies across the world have pointed out that the income from pollination benefits exceeds the income from honey by as much as 14 times. A number of far-sighted corporate houses have understood this and supported beekeeping programmes with indigenous bees.