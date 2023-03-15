India needs to reform the way it handles bank failures

India needs to reform the way it handles bank failures4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:04 AM IST
- In most Indian bank failures over the past two decades, the standard recourse for the RBI and government has been a shotgun merger with another lender. This benefits the banks' investors while leaving depositors in the lurch
In December 2022, barely three months before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Sheila Bair, who headed the US Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC) during the 2008 financial crisis, said in an interview to the Financial Times that regulators were becoming overconfident about how well capitalised banks were.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×