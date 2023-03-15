India needs to reform the way it handles bank failures

There are stark differences in the handling of the SVB and Signature Bank failures and the way some Indian bank failures have been handled. What is often lost sight of when the government and regulators here talk of the safety of banks and protection of deposits is the fact that, unlike many other countries, a large swathe of Indian banks are controlled by the sovereign. That implicit guarantee is what truly prevents a run on banks even when depositors and investors know that bad loans aggregate to 20% or more. The cost is ultimately borne by the taxpayer in terms of capital provided by the government and the sustained low return on the capital employed.