India needs to shake up its new political-economy consensus
Summary
- From cash handouts and PSU retention to a rollback of pension reforms, the new economic policy consensus among political parties isn’t reformist. The challenge is to chalk out a widely acceptable economic agenda that is.
Recent assembly polls have helped make clear a new political-economy consensus in India. Our politicians, who can’t seem to agree on very much, have come to view cash transfers to women as a must-have policy. This congruence of positions is visible in the schemes instituted by BJP-ruled Maharashtra, India’s richest state, and poor opposition-ruled Jharkhand.