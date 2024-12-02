India needs to shake up its new political-economy consensus

The consensus could not sustain, and it frayed, as Manmohan Singh said a year after he became PM: “The political consensus that has been the bedrock of the reform process since 1991 has been implicit… successive governments in the last 15 years have broadly followed this policy orientation… [Major] issues of reform, ranging from tax and tariff cuts to changes in FDI ceilings, have been the subject of a discreet consensus [that] … is rarely stated in public, but has often been displayed in the execution of policy… Yet today, it is saddening to see this political consensus weakening."