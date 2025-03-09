Opinion
Nitin Pai: India has some big cards to play in negotiations with Trump
Nitin Pai 4 min read 09 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- New Delhi does have leverage of the kind that may impress the US President. Here’s a full suit of cards, including a joker, that can be played. But it’s best to wait for Trump’s moves to gain a bargaining advantage.
