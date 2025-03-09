Nitin Pai: India has some big cards to play in negotiations with Trump

India is a swing power between the US and China, and to a lesser extent between the US and Europe. Without overstating the case, India’s choice can determine which side feels greater pleasure or pain on several geopolitical and geo-economic issues. Also, we are among the few countries that view closer ties between the US and Russia favourably. If a transactional Trump only recognizes cards and how to leverage them, then India needs to strengthen its hand and play its own cards well.