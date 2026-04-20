India stands at a pivotal juncture in its Viksit Bharat journey. To reconcile its developmental ambitions with its commitment to net-zero emissions, a CEEW 2025 report suggests that the nation must mobilize a staggering $4.1 trillion in investments over the next two decades.
India's net-zero transition: How patient capital could be deployed to kick off a clean-tech revolution
SummaryIndia aims for carbon neutrality by 2070 but faces a $4.1 trillion investment challenge over the next two decades. This needn't be an uphill battle if we do what’s needed for patient capital to play a major role. Let’s get risk-return equations right across a wide spectrum of appetites.
India stands at a pivotal juncture in its Viksit Bharat journey. To reconcile its developmental ambitions with its commitment to net-zero emissions, a CEEW 2025 report suggests that the nation must mobilize a staggering $4.1 trillion in investments over the next two decades.
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