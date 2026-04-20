India's net-zero transition: How patient capital could be deployed to kick off a clean-tech revolution

India stands at a pivotal juncture in its Viksit Bharat journey. To reconcile its developmental ambitions with its commitment to net-zero emissions, a CEEW 2025 report suggests that the nation must mobilize a staggering $4.1 trillion in investments over the next two decades.
India stands at a pivotal juncture in its Viksit Bharat journey. To reconcile its developmental ambitions with its commitment to net-zero emissions, a CEEW 2025 report suggests that the nation must mobilize a staggering $4.1 trillion in investments over the next two decades.
While the economic prize is massive, estimated at $1.1 trillion in market value, many climate technologies struggle to secure the capital, investor confidence or policy support needed to move from pilot stage to adoption.
While the economic prize is massive, estimated at $1.1 trillion in market value, many climate technologies struggle to secure the capital, investor confidence or policy support needed to move from pilot stage to adoption.
Traditional market approaches are not supporting green innovations. Early-stage solutions in the circular economy and bio-economy are frequently seen as too risky for commercial banks. To address this, donors needs to go beyond traditional philanthropy and act as ‘learning partners,’ providing patient capital and blended finance to help prove these models.
Many high-potential value chains in the green economy are capital-intensive and at a low level of market maturity. Unlike mature sectors like utility-scale solar energy, which now attracts international lenders, nascent sectors such as bio-based packaging or lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling face high upfront capital expenditure and finance costs.
For instance, bioplastic packaging is 20-30% more expensive than conventional plastics, given its complex processing requirements and limited equipment availability. Similarly, in LIB recycling, profitability is highly sensitive to evolving battery chemistries, which creates a risk perception that deters commercial debt. Affordable finance can let these value chains attain the economies of scale needed to outcompete conventional alternatives.
Philanthropic capital is not monolithic and recognizing its diversity is critical to maximizing impact. Different forms of philanthropic capital—like corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, institutional foundation capital and high net worth individual (HNI) or family office capital—have distinct risk appetites and time horizons. Strategically layering these capital types allows donors to absorb risk at different stages of the innovation lifecycle.
This patient capital is especially vital for nature-based solutions (NbS) such as wetland management and sustainable forest management, where gestation periods are long and market-led logic is hard to apply.
This urgency is reflected in India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which target the creation of an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030, alongside government programmes such as Mishti and Amrit Dharohar to scale wetlands and mangrove-based solutions.
To bridge the technology gap, blended finance models can be deployed. These involve using philanthropic or public funds to provide first-loss default guarantees or concessional lending.
In the decentralized renewable energy sector, for example, such mechanisms have helped small farmers and women-led micro-enterprises overcome a lack of collateral to adopt clean technologies. By taking on the first layer of risk, donors allow commercial banks to participate in supposedly ‘unbankable’ sectors, lowering interest rates as the technology proves its reliability.
It is important that a safe space for innovation is created for capital to flow effectively. A case in point is how the Reserve Bank of India has allowed ‘theme neutral’ applications as part of an ‘on tap’ facility under its regulatory sandbox, enabling applications across technologies and themes, including sustainable finance and climate risk mitigation.
A regulatory sandbox would allow the government to grant time-bound experimental permits that relax these norms for proven clean technologies. Developers could then demonstrate their projects under real-world conditions before seeking full regulatory approval. This reduces deployment risk and provides the empirical data that financiers need.
Scaling the green economy is not just about the ‘hard’ tech, it is about the human capital driving it. Investing in inclusive green value chains is a productivity multiplier. There are two aspects here—of upskilling and gender parity. Data shows that organizations with greater gender parity experience higher productivity, with studies cited in the Niti Aayog’s From Intent to Impact 2025 report indicating up to levels of 15–20%.
By providing patient capital to women-led ‘green livelihood hubs’, donors can move women from low-value manual labour—such as informal waste-picking—into ownership roles in circular-economy units. This shift stabilizes supply chains, enhances resource efficiency and ensures that the developmental transition is socially inclusive.
Building India’s green economy requires a ‘whole-of-nation’ approach. This creates an opportunity to move beyond expecting the private sector to carry the full burden of risk for technologies that are not yet market-mature.
The role of the donor community is to serve as the foundation’s architects, providing the risk-absorbing capital that allows the rest of the economic structure to stand. By focusing on blended finance, advocating regulatory sandboxes and acting as learning partners, we can ensure that India’s green technology revolution is not just a vision for 2047, but a present reality.
The author is global head of philanthropy and head of sustainability, HSBC India.