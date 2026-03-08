As conflicts increase in a world of disorder, the path that best serves India’s interests is one of non-involvement. The causes over which countries are fighting are complex but do not concern us. New Delhi does not have the leverage necessary to decisively influence war and peace far beyond our shores, whether it is over Ukraine, West Asia or East Asia.
Prudent path: India should stay resolutely neutral as wars erupt in a world without rules
SummaryIndia has stakes across the world’s geopolitical ruptures—as evident in Europe, West Asia and potentially even East Asia. In such a dangerously fractured world, the wisest course is strategic aloofness: focus on managing the fallout of wars while keeping a safe distance.
