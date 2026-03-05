India’s new GDP series is an upgrade but it leave a few questions on the economy unanswered

However, the new series also raises questions on the structure of India’s economy and growth rate trends. One noteworthy aspect is how sectoral shares of GDP have changed. The share of agriculture in GVA now stands at 20% as against 18.1% in the earlier series. This share was 18.5% in 2011-12 by the last base revision and 19% in 2004-05 by the revision at the time. With an average growth of more than 6% since 2004-05, agriculture has seen an increase in its share rather than a decline.