India’s new income tax bill: It’s more concise and makes for a friendly tax law
Summary
- The Income Tax Bill 2025 is a big step forward in making India’s tax system friendlier but there are areas that need review. Constructive stakeholder consultations will be key to refine its provisions and modernize the tax system to support both economic growth and the ease of doing business.
The Income Tax Bill 2025 marks a significant step towards modernizing India’s tax framework, aiming to simplify compliance and enhance efficiency. By streamlining tax provisions, reducing redundancies, and introducing clearer legislative language, the Bill seeks to address long-standing complexities in the tax law.