India’s labour reform has arrived in one sweep—but laws alone won’t create jobs or a dynamic labour market
Ajit Ranade 7 min read 22 Nov 2025, 11:46 am IST
The four Labour Codes implemented by India aim to balance employment flexibility with job protection while formalizing jobs. This marks the end of a legislative journey and the start of a governance test. Job creation takes labour market dynamism—for which a lot more must fall in place.
A historic step has been taken. On 21 November 2025, India formally brought into effect its four Labour Codes: the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020). These replace 29 Central labour laws that had accumulated piecemeal over the past seven decades.
