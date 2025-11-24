India's newly notified labour codes can act as an economic catalyst—but much else must fall in place
Summary
Last week’s notification of India’s four labour codes marks a key moment for a long-awaited reform. If enforced as envisioned, the four codes can yield a more secure workforce and strengthen the economy. Employers, on their part, should not just comply but also focus on their collective interest.
It is welcome that the government has notified the four labour codes that have been ready since 2020 (the code on wages was framed in 2019). For these laws to become operational, state governments have to notify the rules that will give them teeth.
