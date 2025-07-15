India’s rural recovery: Don’t count on it just yet
Several data points make a case for optimism but there are also signs of the revival losing strength. Investors would still need to watch the rural sector for a few months before they can get a clear picture of its performance.
In the last two quarters of 2024-25, India’s rural sector posted a solid recovery. Based on various official macroeconomic indicators, our in-house analysis suggests a four-year high growth in India’s rural sector during the period. This came as a huge relief to the economy and market participants, as an improving rural sector offset a weakening urban sector (based on another set of indicators).