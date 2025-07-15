India’s rural recovery: Don’t count on it just yet

Lastly, after rising in January and March when compared with the year-ago levels, work demanded under NREGA—an indicator of financial stress in rural India—fell in April. This was a relief because NREGA work demand had declined during the January-March period in each of the last three years. However, it grew by 1.1% year-on-year in May 2025 and then 3.7% in June. This rise has come notwithstanding excess rainfall and an early onset of this year’s monsoon. Not surprisingly then, the central government has already released ₹37,500 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, accounting for 44% of its annual target of ₹86,000 crore for NREGA spending.