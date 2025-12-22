India’s push for nuclear energy can support climate goals but ground execution will determine its impact

From a climate policy perspective, nuclear energy offers low-carbon power that can complement intermittent renewables and thereby strengthen grid stability. The Act takes India’s net-zero goal into view, but nuclear energy would benefit from clearer integration with broader power sector reforms. For nuclear reactors to be treated as climate infrastructure, they must fit into climate finance frameworks without ambiguity, so that projects can compete for patient capital and green funding. Power offtake assurances would be helpful here.