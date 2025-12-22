The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Technology for India (Shanti) Act of 2025 is a watershed moment in making nuclear power a part of the country’s decarbonization strategy. It paves the way to achieve a target of 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, while removing structural and legal hurdles that constrained investment, slowed capacity addition and kept the sector technologically insular.
India’s push for nuclear energy can support climate goals but ground execution will determine its impact
SummaryIndia’s new nuclear law promises to give atomic power a role in its climate strategy by opening doors to private capital, new technologies and faster capacity growth. But liability, regulation and public trust will decide whether this bold reset boosts clean-energy or stalls at execution stage.
The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Technology for India (Shanti) Act of 2025 is a watershed moment in making nuclear power a part of the country’s decarbonization strategy. It paves the way to achieve a target of 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, while removing structural and legal hurdles that constrained investment, slowed capacity addition and kept the sector technologically insular.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More