India should keep all its nuclear power options in play
SummaryNew Delhi should go ahead and invite foreign investment in nuclear power plants, amending Indian laws for it. Small modular reactors (SMRs) are relatively cheap and quick to set up. But our indigenous fast-breeder plan mustn’t suffer neglect. Fuel security is vital.
India has a proposal under consideration to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 49% of equity—subject to government approval—in nuclear power plants, as reported. This would be a helpful move. Like the rest of the world, we need fresh sources of clean energy.