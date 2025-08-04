Atomic hype: Nuclear energy is a story of more frisson than fission
India wants nuclear power scaled up to 100GW by 2047 from 8.2GW right now. But it’s unrealistic to view it as the backbone of our efforts to decarbonize the power grid. Nuclear energy is clean alright, which explains the excitement, but our record in this field has been dismal.
As India’s energy transition gathers pace, nuclear power is being positioned by its champions as the anchor of a decarbonized power grid capable of supporting economic growth. The government is aiming for 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2047, up from 8.2GW today, with supporters of nuclear power projecting it as the backbone of our transition to clean energy. Yet, as the announcement-heavy and progress-light decades behind us show, translating this vision into reality is a tough test.