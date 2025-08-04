Atomic hype: Nuclear energy is a story of more frisson than fission

As India’s energy transition gathers pace, nuclear power is being positioned by its champions as the anchor of a decarbonized power grid capable of supporting economic growth. The government is aiming for 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2047, up from 8.2GW today, with supporters of nuclear power projecting it as the backbone of our transition to clean energy. Yet, as the announcement-heavy and progress-light decades behind us show, translating this vision into reality is a tough test.