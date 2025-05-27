Energy security: India needn’t be staring at a $1 trillion import bill
SummaryThe country needs to move quickly to eliminate hurdles in the way of reducing its growing dependence on oil and gas shipments. To attract private capital from across the world and exploit local reserves, we should re-explore production sharing contracts, especially for high-risk basins.
As India races towards economic superpower status, a glaring vulnerability threatens to undermine our progress: our dependence on imported oil and gas. According to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India’s crude oil import dependency has reached 87-88%, with projections suggesting it may exceed 90% by 2030. This trajectory could result in a staggering $1 trillion energy import bill over the next five years.