India on the whole faces a growing retention problem

The recent book, Blind Spot: The Global Rise of Unhappiness and How Leaders Missed It by Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, could offer insights into the problem under discussion. In Gallup’s global research on happiness among 146 countries, India is placed in the bottom half of the nations surveyed. There are many in India who question its methodology and so also the findings of this study. Another study, Global Happiness Survey by market research firm Ipsos, done among 27 countries, ranks India as the 13th happiest country. In both these studies, there is consistency on one aspect. Both show that since 2011, although India’s economic growth has been robust, the proportion of very happy people in India has been on the decline. The Ipsos study noted that in 2011, 89% of Indians were happy. This dipped to 78% in 2017 and 66% in 2020. It should also be noted that in both these international studies, countries like Canada and Australia ranked much higher than India.