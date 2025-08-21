India’s online gaming ban: Why take such a big legislative gamble?
India needs a uniform law on online money gaming, no doubt. But a pragmatic response to this anarchic and risk-laden space would be to regulate rather than ban the activity outright.
The government’s decision to outlaw online games that require players to fork out money seems to go against a basic tenet of good governance: strict regulation is typically better than an outright ban. This is especially so in markets that not only exist, but also display demand that state action may be unable to stamp out.