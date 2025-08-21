India’s online gaming ban: Why take such a big legislative gamble?

Needless to say, if the proposed law is enacted, it will deliver a body blow to India’s gaming sector, throwing investments and jobs into jeopardy. That, however, is not the point; legislation must focus on the larger common good, not the profits of a few. But then, if the country’s common interest is at stake here, why let the good be the enemy of the best? Regulation would not just work better than a ban, while filling state coffers if taxed punitively, but also conform with ideals of individual and market liberty.