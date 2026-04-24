Over the past decade, India’s digital economy has increasingly relied on open-source software to power its core digital infrastructure and governance systems. From banking to government platforms, the code behind payments and public services is shared, modular and visible.
India’s open-code approach faces an AI stress test as new tools like Anthropic's Mythos expose hidden flaws
SummaryAnthropic, OpenAI and others have developed AI tools that can spot hidden gaps in software for fixing. India’s use of open-source software makes some of its public systems vulnerable. In banking, for example. How bad is the risk—and what can be done?
Over the past decade, India’s digital economy has increasingly relied on open-source software to power its core digital infrastructure and governance systems. From banking to government platforms, the code behind payments and public services is shared, modular and visible.
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