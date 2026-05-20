Now that India has opened up its insurance market fully to FDI, over-regulation mustn’t play spoilsport

In this context, recent talk of tighter compensation norms for insurer CEOs assumes relevance. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, which regulates the sector, already has a set of guidelines for private insurers. Aimed at aligning pay packages with risk, these cover how the variable part must be awarded—tied to performance, i.e., but with such provisions as a clawback option for deferred-pay incentives in case a failure comes to light later.