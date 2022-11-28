India ought to have started the revolution Mark Cuban has with Cost Plus Drugs

The US spends more than any other country on healthcare: 17% of GDP, a share that is 70% higher than the global average of around 10%. There are many factors at play, making for this outlandish level of expenditure: Britain, France, Germany, Sweden, all spend about 10-11% of GDP on healthcare, and deliver comparable, if not superior, levels of care. Outrageously priced drugs are one factor. Drug prices are not subject to control and, in 2015, a pharma acquirer managed to increase the price of a drug that used to sell for $13.5 per pill to $750 per pill (Martin Shkreli, the takeover artist who performed this miracle for the drug Daraprim, was sent to prison subsequently for unrelated securities fraud, a disease distinct from pharma price bloating).