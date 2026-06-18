India needs an action plan to tackle its blurry line between over-the-counter and prescription drugs

The government has cracked a whip on cough syrups being sold loosely, a practice found to have exposed users to health risks. This week, it amended India’s Drugs Rules of 1945 to remove these syrups from Schedule K, which covers drugs that can be sold ‘over the counter’ (OTC) without a doctor’s prescription.
The government has cracked a whip on cough syrups being sold loosely, a practice found to have exposed users to health risks. This week, it amended India’s Drugs Rules of 1945 to remove these syrups from Schedule K, which covers drugs that can be sold ‘over the counter’ (OTC) without a doctor’s prescription.
The old classification had let these mixtures be sold in villages with fewer than 1,000 residents by retailers without a drug licence. Now, only licensed pharmacies are allowed to sell them; some reports indicate that a doctor’s nod may be necessary too.
The old classification had let these mixtures be sold in villages with fewer than 1,000 residents by retailers without a drug licence. Now, only licensed pharmacies are allowed to sell them; some reports indicate that a doctor’s nod may be necessary too.
Tighter regulation ought to help avert tragedies caused by the consumption of substandard, expired or counterfeit syrups. In a shocking case last year, 22 children in Madhya Pradesh lost their lives to a toxic concoction. Also, such syrups have addictive ingredients that could result in overuse. Yet, an OTC clampdown on paper need not translate to a better safety record on the whole.
In general, the line between prescription and OTC drugs has been blurred for longer than anyone can recall. All formulations are classified on the basis of factors like usage risk, but the resultant retailing rules are observed far too sporadically. Lax enforcement is to blame for the ease with which all kinds of pills and syrups can be bought off the counter.
This problem worsens the further we move away from urban spaces. In many places, drugs are sold at kirana stores like other household items. Drugmakers looking to maximize sales have no incentive to restrain distribution.
Even patented products get hawked without authentic approval. Anecdotal tales abound of chemists playing doctors by selling medicines based on their own diagnosis. As pharmacies are supposed to keep ‘Rx’ and OTC drugs apart, all this reflects a failure of retail-level controls.
It also speaks of household budget constraints. In recent years, doctor consultation fees have risen sharply, pricing out large numbers of people and prodding many to either self-medicate or let drug retailers treat their ailments. Risky as this behaviour is, it is common enough to be the focal point of a broader policy response.
India needs to drastically reduce the out-of-pocket expenses borne by people on healthcare. Expanding state-provided insurance coverage, while welcome, will not suffice.
The Centre’s JanAushadhi scheme aims to reduce drug costs, but it barely scratches the surface of the problem. We must start investing heavily in our public healthcare system so that citizens are neither left reliant on pricey private services, nor tempted to dodge safety rules.
Those who live hardscrabble lives must not be caught between poorly run government health facilities and a financial wipeout on account of an illness. After the covid shock, hopes arose of an upgradation of India’s public health system. To be sure, government health expenditure has inched up to over 1.4% of GDP in 2022-23, the latest data available, from under 1.2% in 2013-14. But multitudes await succour.
While we have drifted towards the US model, with health insurers expected to pick up bills, what we require is a European-style welfare apparatus that assures everyone baseline quality care. With an adequate budget for bulk procurement, the state could dispense most drugs free.
So long as malpractices are held in check, we could consign killer cough syrups and other such horrors to history. Health, like education, should be the state’s responsibility. And for improved outcomes, we must invest now.