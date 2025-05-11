Manu Joseph: Just how ‘innocent’ are civilians during times of war?
SummaryDid we the ‘innocent’ motivate the ceasefire declared between India and Pakistan? Generally, most people do not wish other people harmed but there is enough insanity around to jinx peace prospects
People in Gurgaon were wondering what they must do if a Pakistani missile reached them. We would have run, surely. To what end, I don’t know. That moment when I ran, I would have been somewhat embarrassed. That Pakistan made me run. Normally, Pakistanis cannot make me do anything—not even emotionally prepare for a cricket match anymore. But maybe we didn’t have to worry after all. On Saturday, India and Pakistan announced that they had agreed to a ceasefire. It was chiefly because of us—we the ‘innocent’ civilians of the world.