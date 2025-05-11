Manu Joseph: Just how ‘innocent’ are civilians during times of war?

This ordinary goodness is not entirely caused by practicality. It is in the nature of people not to wish death on other innocents. In some situations, this may be hard to accept. For instance, at the funeral of one of the Pakistanis killed in the Indian strikes, I do not think there would be many people who would defend my right to live, innocent though I am. But most of the time, innocents do not wish other innocents dead. There are stories about how soldiers on the battlefield were reluctant to kill; how in some wars, most soldiers did not fire at others, just pretended to do so.