Mint Quick Edit | Military point made, now focus on the economy
SummaryIndia has reset red lines that Pakistan mustn’t cross and shown what we as a rising power can do. It’s time to refocus on economic growth, for which we’ll need to combine courage with wisdom in the field of economics too.
After an initial sputter, the ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to be holding up. Pakistan’s breach of the understanding on Saturday and its past record require us to stay alert for violations. But the short but fierce military exchange has sent out the message that we needed to.