Mint Quick Edit | Military point made, now focus on the economy

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 12 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The nation’s attention must return to the economy. (Bloomberg)
The nation's attention must return to the economy. (Bloomberg)

Summary

India has reset red lines that Pakistan mustn’t cross and shown what we as a rising power can do. It’s time to refocus on economic growth, for which we’ll need to combine courage with wisdom in the field of economics too.

After an initial sputter, the ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to be holding up. Pakistan’s breach of the understanding on Saturday and its past record require us to stay alert for violations. But the short but fierce military exchange has sent out the message that we needed to.

With Operation Sindoor having struck deep in Pakistan at the bases of Laskhar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, India has redefined its tolerance level for terrorist attacks and shown what cost it is ready to impose on its recalcitrant neighbour. Proxy attacks will now be considered acts of war.

With that mission accomplished, it’s important that we move on. The nation’s attention must return to the economy, whose expansion is what enables India to reset terms vis-a-vis Pakistan and engage the world more firmly as an autonomous power that not only acts decisively when needed, but acts responsibly.

While our economic growth trajectory has been impressive, becoming a developed country will pose new challenges that’ll test our resolve on aligning policies for the purpose as well as our ability to avert pitfalls. We’ll need to combine courage with wisdom in the field of economics too.

