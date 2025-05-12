South Asian target: Let’s aim for a durable India-Pakistan ceasefire
SummaryThe cessation of armed hostilities has held patchily and remains fragile. Now India should leverage its economic heft for a global geopolitical bargain to enforce post-Sindoor peace in South Asia.
Relationships can be intrinsically fragile, especially with neighbours who suffer from some inferiority complex. The ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan on Saturday was breached immediately, proving the brittle nature of ties between the two nations that have been divided by thick lines of blood in sand and snow.