South Asian target: Let’s aim for a durable India-Pakistan ceasefire

The first is on the role of various third parties that have inserted themselves into the bilateral equation. Consider the inconsistent narratives on how the ceasefire came about. On one side, Pakistan seemingly invited intermediation. On the other hand, India has steadfastly held that the cessation arose from ground-level communication and an exchange of information between the director generals of military operations on both sides. This betrays Pakistan’s desire to refocus the world’s attention on its imagined geopolitical significance, a signal to superpowers that it has put the Abbotabad embarrassment behind it and is open for business again.