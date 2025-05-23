Brahmos and Akash proved their worth as missiles in the India-Pakistan clash
Satya Narayan Misra 4 min read 23 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s indigenous Brahmos and Akash weapon systems performed very well, helping India both strike deep inside Pakistan and defend itself. While dialogue should never be shelved, we must form strategic tie-ups with global manufacturers to strengthen our capabilities further.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The recent war with Pakistan saw India use two indigenous systems, the Akash surface-to-air missiles and Brahmos cruise missiles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story