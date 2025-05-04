Nitin Pai: India must stay the course in its old contest with Pakistan
SummaryWe’re clearly winning the long battle. Each terror strike pushes Pakistan further into a corner. India’s response to the horrific attack in Pahalgam must take a wide view of the scenario.
At this time, when there is widespread anticipation of a military retaliation by India in response to the atrocious terrorist attack in Pahalgam, it is useful to take a step back and look at the scoreboard. In the decades-old conflict with Pakistan, India is winning. Recognizing this is important, for then we can reinforce success factors and avoid mistakes.